4 / 10

The 'Palat' scene in DDLJ was inspired by a scene in Clint Eastwood film In the Line of Fire. In an interview, Aditya Chopra said, “I copied the idea of ‘palat’ from a film that has nothing to do with Hindi cinema or love stories. It’s from a Clint Eastwood 1993 thriller called In the Line of Fire. There’s a moment where Eastwood sees his love interest walk away and says to himself “turn” or something to that effect. It got stuck in my head.” (Photo: Express Archive)