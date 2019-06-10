Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/dia-mirza-kafir-varun-dhawan-janhvi-kapoor-5773745/

Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput and others

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput and others were seen outside their gym in Mumbai.

mohit raina and dia mirza promote Kafir

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina promoted their web series Kaafir in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

janhvi kapoor gym photo

Janhvi Kapoor attended pilates class in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mira rajput photo

Mira Rajput clicked leaving a pilates studio in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

varun dhawan photo

Varun Dhawan snapped at Body Sculpture gym in Khar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

yami gautam photo

Yami Gautam hit the gym today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kunal kemmu photo

Our shutterbugs clicked Kunal Kemmu on the way to his gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora photo

Malaika Arora worked out at iThink Fitness studio in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 11,000
2 Millions of heart disease, stroke deaths linked to not eating enough fruits, vegetables: Study
3 Renault rift with Nissan widens over governance, casts shadow on alliance