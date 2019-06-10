Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput and others Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput and others were seen outside their gym in Mumbai. Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina promoted their web series Kaafir in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor attended pilates class in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput clicked leaving a pilates studio in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan snapped at Body Sculpture gym in Khar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam hit the gym today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbugs clicked Kunal Kemmu on the way to his gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora worked out at iThink Fitness studio in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)