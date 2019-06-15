Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and others attend Kaafir screening

Dia Mirza, who makes her digital debut with Kaafir, was clicked at the screening of the web show. Talking about the show in an interview with indianexpress.com, Dia shared, "A story like this needs to be told. It is the most compelling, heart-rendering and beautiful story I have ever heard. I feel extremely lucky to play Kainaaz. The character and the places that it goes, I haven’t done that before.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla)