Entertainment Gallery Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and others attend Kaafir screening Kaafir marks Dia Mirza's debut in the digital space. Also starring Mohit Raina, the web series premieres on June 15 on ZEE5. ZEE5’s new web series, Kaafir, starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, is out on the streaming platform. A day before the release, the makers held a screening of the show. The team of the show and a few other celebrities including Boman Irani, Sophie Choudry, Diana Penty and Shikha Talsania attended the special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, who makes her digital debut with Kaafir, was clicked at the screening of the web show. Talking about the show in an interview with indianexpress.com, Dia shared, "A story like this needs to be told. It is the most compelling, heart-rendering and beautiful story I have ever heard. I feel extremely lucky to play Kainaaz. The character and the places that it goes, I haven’t done that before.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boman Irani was also spotted at the screening of Kaafir in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) After watching Kaafir, Sophie Choudry shared on Twitter, "Just attended the preview of #kaafir & it is brilliant in every way! Gripping, moving & so very human. So proud of u @deespeak ..u were made for this role! You are wonderful @mohituraina ..So beautifully shot & directed! Huge congrats @chink_ster @sidpmalhotra @ZEE5India.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor Diana Penty made a gorgeous entry at the screening of Kaafir. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Cyrus Sahukar, who was recently seen in Mind The Malhotras, came to watch friend Dia Mirza’s show Kaafir. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shikha Talsania was also present at Kaafir’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)