Dharmendra celebrates his 84th birthday today. The yesteryear superstar has been in the film industry for almost six decades. He debuted in 1960's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The actor was one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars of the 1970s. He starred in films like Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dream Girl and others. Here are a few rare photos of the actor. (Photo: Express archive)