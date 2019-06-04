Toggle Menu Sections
Dhanush launches The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer with Aishwaryaa

Dhanush launched the trailer of his much-awaited film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir on Wednesday. Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and the film's director Ken Scott attended the trailer launch.

dhanush launched The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Dhanush launched the trailer of his first international film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: APH Images)

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer launch

The actor was accompanied by wife Aishwaryaa R Dhanush. (Photo: APH Images)

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir director ken scott

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir director Ken Scott also attended the event. (Photo: APH Images)

aishwaryaa dhanush at The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir launch

The film is based on the novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, written by French novelist Romain Puertolas. (Photo: APH Images)

dhanush in mumbai

The Dhanush starrer has already released in France. It received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. (Photo: APH Images)

dhanush photos

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir will hit Indian theaters on June 21. (Photo: APH Images)

