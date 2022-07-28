4 / 10

Dhanush also talked about the reactions of his sons Yatra and Linga on his film. He said, "They (Yatra and Lingaa) loved the film. They were so chill and so cool. It was exciting for me, but I was very nervous thinking about the red carpet. While they were so cool playing games on their mobile phones, it meant the world to me that they were by my side. There is always a first for everything and it was my first Hollywood project, and it couldn’t have gotten bigger than this. Having them next to me meant everything." (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)