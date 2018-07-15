1 / 13

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film Dhadak is just five days away from its release. But before the world gets to see the film, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by the entire Kapoor family along with the filmmaker Karan Johar and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)