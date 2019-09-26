Entertainment Gallery Dev Anand’s 96th birth anniversary: Rare photos of the Evergreen Star On Dev Anand's 96th birth anniversary, here's remembering the Evergreen Star who lived through his characters until the end. Dev Anand was one of the early superstars of Hindi cinema. After completing his education in Lahore, he moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) and made his debut with Hum Ek Hain. He was awestruck by the profession of acting after he saw Ashok Kumar's films. (Photo from Express Archives) Dev Anand started his production house Navketan Films in 1949 with his brother producer-director Chetan Anand. (Photo from Express Archives) During his early years, his onscreen pairing with Suraiya was widely appreciated. The two intended to marry but it never materialised. Dev Anand often spoke about his love for Suraiya even after they broke up. (Photo from Express Archives) Dev Anand is known for films like Guide, Jewel Thief, Baazi, Tere Ghar Ke Samne and Johny Mera Naam among more. (Photo from Express Archives) Dev Anand came to be known as the Evergreen Star as he continued to direct and produce films till the 2000s. He also starred in a lot of his projects in the later years. (Photo from Express Archives) In 2002, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001. (Photo from Express Archives) Dev Anand passed away in December 2011 in London after a cardiac arrest. (Photo from Express Archives)