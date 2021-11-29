3 / 10

Anupam Kher shared the photo and wrote, "I am late by one day for the #NCCDay greetings! But wanted to share the fact that my first ever identity card was from NCC dated 16-12-1971. It is the only framed pic on my office desk at @actorprepares. A great reminder to be grounded & disciplined! Thank you & Jai Ho!🙏🇮🇳 #NCC #NationalCadetCorps #Gratitude #ThankYou." (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)