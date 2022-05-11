Must Read
- With Indian Express, now you have choice of subscription products and tenure
- SC puts on hold trial in pending cases under sedition law
- 'We respect the court... but Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed': Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on sedition law
- Delhi HC delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape
- Internet suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after man stabbed to death
- Explained: What is FCRA, the law related to NGO funding which certain MHA officials are accused of violating?
- Silent on Rajapaksas, India supports ‘people of Lanka’, their ‘best interests’
- India numbers up, but UP death registrations fell in pandemic year
- 89% children between 6-23 months don’t get adequate diet: NFHS
- Shivkumar Sharma was a musician's musician – he thought music
Deepika Padukone’s stunning Cannes looks, from 2010 to 2019May 11, 2022 5:11:48 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaPrashant Kishor: Not winning or losing only due to polarisation... Has Opp persisted with any cause
- CitiesDelhi HC delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape
- EntertainmentPooja Bedi calls herself a 'positive product of a liberal, bohemian, firebrand upbringing'. Here's how she's remained a trailblazer
- EntertainmentAfter KGF 2 and RRR's success, Manoj Bajpayee says no one is talking about quality of films: 'Sab 1000 cr mein phase hue hain'
- Trending‘Every life is precious’: IAS officer shares a heartwarming video of a deer rescue
- TrendingKiran Bedi trolled for sharing 'rare video' of shark attacking chopper, defends it: 'Laudable even if manufactured'
- SportsWatch: Virat Kohli reveals why he mutes the television and is in touch with ABD
- SportsAvesh Khan the cool cat from Indore, with no dhannat, no bhannat
- OpinionWhy there's no agreement on India's Covid death figures
- Sedition law, and why SC's fresh directive is important
- LifestyleHere's what Ayurveda says about consuming goat milk
- Technology5 unheard facts about the discontinued iconic Apple iPod