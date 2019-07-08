Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Ranveer Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and others From Ranveer Singh to Ram Gopal Varma, celebrities shared photos on their social media handles today. Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Deepika Padukone. He captioned the image, "High on Cake!" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Pooja Bhatt shared a photo on Instagram. The photo features director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two will collaborate for Sadak 2. (Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram) Soha Ali Khan watched Kalank on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi celebrate their wedding anniversary today. (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram) Vivek took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with a caption that read, "Through good times and bad, through sickness and health..thanks for giving me these beautiful 3 years...Happy Anniversary my love @divyankatripathidahiya" (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram) Ekta Kapoor shared photo of Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh, who are shooting for their series M.O.M. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Ram Gopal Varma celebrated the success of Kabir Singh with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai. (Photo: Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram)