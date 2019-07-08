Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Ranveer Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and others

From Ranveer Singh to Ram Gopal Varma, celebrities shared photos on their social media handles today.

ranveer singh shares deepika padukone photo

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Deepika Padukone. He captioned the image, "High on Cake!" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

sadak 2 prep for aditya roy kapur and mahesh bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shared a photo on Instagram. The photo features director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two will collaborate for Sadak 2. (Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

soha ali khan

Soha Ali Khan watched Kalank on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

divyanka tripathi and vivek dahiya celebrated anniversary

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi celebrate their wedding anniversary today. (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

vivek dahiya divyanka tripathi photos

Vivek took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with a caption that read, "Through good times and bad, through sickness and health..thanks for giving me these beautiful 3 years...Happy Anniversary my love @divyankatripathidahiya" (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

mona singh and sakshi tanwar photo ekta kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared photo of Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh, who are shooting for their series M.O.M. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

sandeep reddy kabir singh director

Ram Gopal Varma celebrated the success of Kabir Singh with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai. (Photo: Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram)

