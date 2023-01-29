3 / 8

Sambhavna Seth shared some photos with Rakhi Sawant who lost her mother last night. The actor wrote, "I just met Rakhi and Im left with a deep sense of sadness! Rakhi you have my deepest condolences. I equally feel the pain & grief you are going through. Rakhi you are a fighter and I am always there for you whenever and wherever. Guys we really need to show her all the love. She is really fragile & pure at heart. We should all stand by her side during these tough times. Peace comfort strength to the family.🙏🙏🙏." (Photo: Sambhavna Seth/Instagram)