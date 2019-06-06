Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta and others From Chhapaak set photos to clicks of Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora's night out, here are the latest photos shared by our stars on their social media accounts. Sharing this click, Vikrant Massey wrote, "Gratefully Grinning.Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi & the entire team of #Chhapaak for some of the best days of my life. #Chhapaak #StageOneOver #TheJourneyContinues." (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram) Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar also shared this click and wrote, "And we wrapped #chhapaak. Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87." (Photo: Meghna Gulzar/Instagram) BFFs Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora partied on Wednesday night. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora/Instagram) Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak also joined the girls. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Sharing this photo, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!" (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram) Neha Dhupia shared this throwback click of herself and Arshad Warsi. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Sharing this click, Esha Deol wrote, "#throwbackthursday “we are family & we are the Takhtani’s “♥️with my #inlaws #hubby & #daughter #radhyatakhtani #babyno2ontheway #preggobelly ♥️ @bharattakhtani3 @pujatakhtani @asthajagwani @dtakhtani #vijaytakhtani #gratitude." (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez shared her photos and wrote as the caption, "Hope everyone is having a very very happy Eid!! Let’s spread JOY everywhere we go!! #eidmubarak." (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Preity Zinta's picture caption read, "There was a time when cell phones were phones and cameras were lit #throwbackthursday #thursdaythoughts #tbt #worldtour #ting." (Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram) Sharing this photo from a magazine photoshoot, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "I know I am but summer to your heart, and not the full four seasons of the year." (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) Arjun Kapoor also shared a #throwbackthursday photo. "Began my horse riding prep way early in life... Always knew I was gonna be doing Panipat... #panipatprep #horsingaround🐎 #grumps4life #throwbackthursday," read the caption. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)