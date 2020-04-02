5 / 9

Maniesh Paul posted a throwback photo from his early days in Mumbai. "Those were the days!!when i was an RJ with @radiocity...the morning drivetime jock!!learnt a lot from here... (i still have that watch...my wife ,who was then my girlfriend had gifted it to me) can you guess the year? #mp #nostalgic #rj #earlymumbaiyears #superdays #fun," he wrote along with the photo. (Photo: Maniesh Paul/Instagram)