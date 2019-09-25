Entertainment Gallery Celebs at Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Lawrence, Deepika Padukone and others graced Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show on September 24. Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show was a star-studded affair with A-listers such as Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Deepika Padukone in attendance. (Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori, Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Isabelle Huppert struck a pose for the shutterbugs at the fashion show. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Monica Bellucci exuded glamour as she arrived at the event. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Jennifer Lawrence looked pretty as she smiled for photographers at the event. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Julianne Moore graced Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Later, we saw Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore admiring Dior's ready-to-wear collection. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), also attended Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)