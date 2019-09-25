Toggle Menu Sections
Celebs at Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Showhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/deepika-padukone-dior-spring-summer-2020-paris-fashion-week-show-6026636/

Celebs at Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show

Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Lawrence, Deepika Padukone and others graced Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show on September 24.

Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show photos

Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show was a star-studded affair with A-listers such as Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Deepika Padukone in attendance. (Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori, Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Isabelle Huppert Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Isabelle Huppert struck a pose for the shutterbugs at the fashion show. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Monica Bellucci at Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Monica Bellucci exuded glamour as she arrived at the event. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Jennnifer Lawrence at Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jennifer Lawrence looked pretty as she smiled for photographers at the event. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Julianne Moore at Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Julianne Moore graced Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lawrence at Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Later, we saw Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore admiring Dior's ready-to-wear collection. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Deepika Padukone Dior Spring-Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Show

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), also attended Dior SS20 Paris Fashion Week Show. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android