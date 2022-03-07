Must Read
- PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Putin, calls for safe evacuation of Indians in Ukraine’s Sumy
- Stocks and rupee plunge, crude on the boil: Why is it happening, and what should you do?
- German Ambassador to India: ‘Putin has made us open our eyes, that to keep peace, there might be a price’
- Final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh — Follow LIVE Updates
- Normalise idea of sexual assault victims speaking out, says Kerala actor
- Issue to allow extra attempt to appear in Civil Service exams very complicated: UPSC tells SC
Dhanush, Deepika Padukone, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss todayMarch 7, 2022 6:22:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Exit polls 2022: Can BJP hold fort in UP? Will Congress retain Punjab?
- IndiaBehind Bengal BJP's rout in civic polls: factionalism, inexperienced leadership
- EntertainmentAs Anupam Kher shares body transformation on 67th birthday, looking at his career where change was the key
- EntertainmentWhen Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'rude, inconsiderate', revealed they patched up years later: 'I was at my lowest...'
- Trending'Good old days’: Anand Mahindra reminisces when one could get a jeep for Rs 12,000
- TrendingThis Twitter account is venting Ukrainians' frustrations with dark humour
- SportsRavindra Jadeja feasts on Lankan ineptitude: All-rounder follows ton with nine-wicket match haul
- SportsFIDE can reject Russian companies because we have diversified sponsor base: director-general Sutovsky
- OpinionA cartoonist foresaw Hitler’s invasion of Poland. What about those working today?
- India's difficult evacuation challenge in Sumy
- LifestyleIndia is now on France's green list; here's why it is the perfect opportunity to visit this dreamy country
- TechnologyDon't buy these four Apple products right now