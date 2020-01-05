Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with mediaPublished: January 5, 2020 9:03:24 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios announced: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Aaditya Thackeray Environment
- Sushil Modi announces Bihar NPR date; no problem, says ally JD(U)
- EntertainmentVicky Kaushal: 2019 was an immensely blessed year
- TrendingSpider preys on goldfish twice its size in South Africa, leaves social media horrified
- TrendingKiran Bedi shares video of 'Sun chanting Om', triggers meme fest online
- SportsIrfan gave his best when it counted, proud of him: Yusuf Pathan
- SportsThere’s something about Jemi
- OpinionCongress must start looking for a new leader who will stand up for values that the party professes
- Why Pakistan is bringing a law to give its Army Chief a longer tenure
- LifestyleMillet Spiced Baby Potatoes Chaat: Good for your heart and tastebuds
- TechnologyThe best collectors gadgets to buy online [purchase tips included]