Celeb spotting: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and others

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kartik Aaryan and a few others were clicked by our shutterbug.

Deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending the Cannes Film Festival. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara Kumar went out for lunch with close friends at Juhu's Bayroute Cafe. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar, Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar was earlier in the day snapped at PVR Juhu with his little princess Nitara. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Gayatri Joshi Oberoi

It was also a lunch date for Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and her family also joined them. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan clicked outside Ekta Kapoor’s house in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday, Karan Johar

Ananya Panday visited Karan Johar's office in Khar. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and family dropped by Bastian. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

