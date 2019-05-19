Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and others Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kartik Aaryan and a few others were clicked by our shutterbug. Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending the Cannes Film Festival. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara Kumar went out for lunch with close friends at Juhu's Bayroute Cafe. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar was earlier in the day snapped at PVR Juhu with his little princess Nitara. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) It was also a lunch date for Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and her family also joined them. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan clicked outside Ekta Kapoor’s house in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday visited Karan Johar's office in Khar. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty and family dropped by Bastian. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)