Deadpool 2 is coming in 12 days, but for us fans, it is perhaps not soon enough. Like its predecessor, the sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds as the wisecracking anti-hero once again, also seems to have gallows humour of the no-holds-barred kind that made the character such a favourite among comic-book readers. It was with Deadpool in 2016 that Fox realised that it was the R-rated cinema that could truly do justice to their X-Men property. It was Deadpool that made possible Logan, the swan song of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (or maybe not) and arguably one of the best superhero movies ever. Of course, you can expect a lot of violence and choicest cuss words in the sequel, but that's Deadpool - an anti-hero who embraces the ridiculousness of being a mutant. Deadpool 2 promises to be filthier, more violent, and more action-filled thanks to a new team of mutants called X-Force. Feast your eyes on these images before the movie actually hits the big screen.