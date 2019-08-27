Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor shares candid moments with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas team

The upcoming episode of Dance India Dance 7 will have Sunny Deol joining judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. Sunny will grace the show to promote his latest directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that launches his son Karan Deol. The movie also marks the debut of Sahher Bambba. Both Karan and Sahher joined Sunny on the sets of the show. Scroll on to see some clicks from the episode.