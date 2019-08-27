Toggle Menu Sections
Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor shares candid moments with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas team

Dance India Dance 7 had Sunny Deol coming along his son Karan and Sahher to promote their upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar had a fun time with the guests.

The upcoming episode of Dance India Dance 7 will have Sunny Deol joining judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. Sunny will grace the show to promote his latest directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that launches his son Karan Deol. The movie also marks the debut of Sahher Bambba. Both Karan and Sahher joined Sunny on the sets of the show. Scroll on to see some clicks from the episode.

Kareena Kapoor shares a candid moment with Sunny Deol. Though the two might not have shared screen space, they surely had a lot of fun on Dance India Dance 7 sets.

DID is Kareena Kapoor's first reality show.

Kareena Kapoor captured in all her glory outside her trailer at the studio. (Photo: APH Images)

Karan and Sahher took to the DID stage too.

Karan Deol is Sunny Deol's son.

Newbies Karan and Sahher did not leave a chance to click a selfie with Kareena. (Photo: APH Images)

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trio struck a pose with three judges, host Karan Wahi and the participating choreographers. (Photo: APH Images)

Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is set to release on September 20. (Photo: APH Images)

