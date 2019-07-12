Toggle Menu Sections
Dance India Dance 7: Diljit Dosanjh leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan blushinghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/dance-india-dance-7-kareena-kapoor-diljit-dosanjh-kriti-sanon-arjun-patiala-5826813/

Dance India Dance 7: Diljit Dosanjh leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan blushing

Dance India Dance season 7 judges - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco Martis welcomed Arjun Patiala lead pair Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon on the sets of the dance reality show.

arjun patiala promotions on dance in dance 7

The judges of Dance India Dance Season 7, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar had a fun shoot with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Diljit and Kriti promoted their upcoming film Arjun Patiala on the dance reality show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor khan dance india dance

Kareena Kapoor, who made her television debut with DID 7, looked her glowing best in a fiery red dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena diljit dosanjh dance india dance

Diljit Dosanjh is a self-proclaimed fan of Kareena. Looks like on DID sets, he left his Udta Punjab co-star blushing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

dance india dance photos kareena diljit

Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena and diljit dance india dance 7 episode

Kareena Kapoor also had some nice things to say about Diljit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor karan wahi dance india dance

Host and actor Karan Wahi clicked sharing a light moment with Kareena Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kriti sanon bosco Martis dance india dance

Kriti Sanon also shook a leg with choreographer Bosco Martis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

diljit dosanjh kriti sanon arjun patiala

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for the first time in rom-com Arjun Patiala that is set to release on July 26. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

diljit dosanjh on dance indian dance 7

Diljit Dosanjh seems to have impressed the studio audience with some Bhangra too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

diljit raftaar dance india dance

Raftaar and Diljit Dosanjh also crooned during the episode. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor khan dance india dance sets

Kareena Kapoor and Bosco Martis clicked outside the DID 7 sets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor bosco martis dance india dance

Kareena Kapoor, who was holidaying in London with her family, came down to Mumbai to shoot for the dance reality show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

