Entertainment Gallery Inside Dabangg 3 trailer launch Dabangg 3's trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhudheva, and Arbaaz Khan were in attendance. The much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. Scroll to see the photos of the Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudheva. Salman Khan posed with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with Dabangg 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha first made her debut with Dabangg in 2010. She reprises her role of Rajjo in this film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Prabhudheva spoke about his second collaboration with Salman. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Team Dabangg 3 posed for the photographers at the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan arrived in style at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arbaaz Khan came with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Dabangg 3 trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna was also clicked at the launch. He will play the role that was earlier played by veteran actor Vinod Khanna. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)