Inside Dabangg 3 trailer launch

Dabangg 3's trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhudheva, and Arbaaz Khan were in attendance.

dabangg 3 trailer launch

The much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. Scroll to see the photos of the Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudheva.

salman, sona, saiee

Salman Khan posed with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with Dabangg 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha first made her debut with Dabangg in 2010. She reprises her role of Rajjo in this film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prabhudeva

Director Prabhudheva spoke about his second collaboration with Salman. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dabangg 3 team

Team Dabangg 3 posed for the photographers at the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dabangg 3 launch photo

Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman khan

Salman Khan arrived in style at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan came with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Dabangg 3 trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pramod Khanna

Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna was also clicked at the launch. He will play the role that was earlier played by veteran actor Vinod Khanna. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

