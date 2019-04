Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey has started filming for the third installment of his hit franchise Dabangg. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film will have Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. The first schedule of the film is being shot in Indore, Salman and his brothers' birthplace. Bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan, the film is slated for Eid 2020 release.