Entertainment Gallery D23 Expo: Robert Downey Jr, Angelina Jolie, Jeff Goldblum attend Disney fan event D23 Expo, organised by the Disney's official fan club called D23, saw the presence of many stars from the television and film industry who are part of one or more upcoming Disney projects. The D23 Expo 2019 saw the announcements of many important projects related to Disney properties like Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar among others. The event, organised by the company's official fan club called D23, also saw the presence of many stars from the television and film industry who are part of one or more upcoming Disney projects. (Photo: AP) Robert Downey Jr is no longer a part of the MCU as his character Tony Stark died in the Avengers: Endgame. He was inducted into Disney Legends Hall of Fame during the Disney Legends Awards ceremony. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Angelina Jolie has joined the MCU with her upcoming multi-starrer cosmic superhero film The Eternals. She will also reprise the role of Maleficent in the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will play their MCU roles in a Disney+ series called The Falcon and Winter Soldier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal is headlining the first live-action Star Wars TV series for Disney+ called The Mandalorian. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Jeff Goldblum heads his National Geographic documentary series The World According To Jeff Goldblum. It will debut simultaneously with Disney+ on November 12. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Daisy Ridley will reprise the role of Rey in the final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Salma Hayek joins the MCU with The Eternals. She plays the role of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Elizabeth Olsen is all set to reprise the role of Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series, WandaVision. She will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)