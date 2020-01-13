1 / 19

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the 25th edition of Critics' Choice Awards saw Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood taking home the most honours (4 awards). Sam Mendes' epic war film 1917 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag followed closely behind with three wins each. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) won the top acting honours. The big night unfolded just hours before The Academy is set to announce its final list of nominations. Here are all the big winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)