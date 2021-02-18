4 / 7

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia



Eijaz and Pavitra came close to each other during their stint inside the house. Eijaz Khan revealed that even their fights reflected love. In an interview with Times of India, Eijaz shared, "If all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year." Pavitra also added, "I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful… Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future." (Photo: Pavitra Punia/Instagram)