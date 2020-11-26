6 / 9

Gabriella Demetriades shared a birthday wish for Arjun Rampal. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. ⭐️ here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye." (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram)