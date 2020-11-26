Top news
- Maharashtra: After being stalled for over 2 months, Class XI admission schedule released
- The Pink Belt Mission: A karate champion’s endeavour to empower women
- Gujarat: 3 minors sent to juvenile home for ‘insulting’ national flag in Anand
- More tests likely for SII to get to Oxford’s half-dose efficacy
- Village recalls ‘our man in Delhi’: Never expected anything for getting work done
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank to operate as DBS Bank India from tomorrow
- Fillip for real estate sector: Construction premiums set to be halved till Dec 2021
- Doctor who 'saw death and returned', to serve at Covid-19 ICU
9 celebrity photos you should not miss todayNovember 26, 2020 6:35:36 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Farmers enter Haryana; vehicles vandalised on Jind-Patiala highway
- 'Even at lowest efficacy of 60-70%, Oxford vaccine a viable one': SII
- EntertainmentKaran Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar over title row
- TrendingThe many memes on Twitter about its Indian competitor Tooter
- Trending'Our walls are built of booze': New York couple finds 66 bottles of whiskey hidden in their home
- SportsDiego Maradona and his hand with God
- SportsMaradona in Kolkata: When El Pibe de Oro thrilled the City Of Joy
- OpinionOn ‘love jihad’, BJP picks up baton from vigilante groups
- Muslim ministers: numbers lag far behind share in population
- LifestyleAhead of local polls, Kerala parties turn to artistes-turned-mask makers for unique designs
- TechnologyChinese apps banned in India: Experts question lack of transparency