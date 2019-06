Abhirami Venkatachalam is also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. She will be seen next in Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is set to release in August but Abhirami shared at the launch that she is just focusing on the show. Abhirami is married to Rahul Pavanan, grandson of writer Pavanan.