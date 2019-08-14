Entertainment Gallery Johnny Lever turns 62: Rare photos of the ace comedian Comedian Johnny Lever celebrates his 62nd birthday today. He is known for Hindi films like Baazigar, Dulhe Raja, Judaai and Raja Hindustani among more. Comedian Johnny Lever is known for Hindi films like Baazigar, Dulhe Raja, Judaai and Raja Hindustani among more. The popular actor celebrates his 62nd birthday today. (Photo from Express Archives) Johnny Lever started his career as a standup comic and eventually got roles in Bollywood. During his standup days, he was known for mimicking popular film stars and eventually started touring with his act. (Photo from Express Archives) Johnny Lever got his first big break in Sunil Dutt's film Dard Ka Rishta. (Photo from Express Archives) During the 90s, when comic actors were in a league of their own, Johnny Lever's presence in most popular films was considered mandatory. And with his consistent comic timing, he made sure that the audience always got a few laughs. (Photo from Express Archives) Johnny Lever is considered an icon by Hindi film comedians. In fact, many said that he filled actor Mehmood's shoes perfectly. (Photo from Express Archives) Johnny Lever was last seen in Total Dhamaal. (Photo from Express Archives)