Inside CinemaCon 2019: Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista, Katie Holmes and others attend

CinemaCon 2019 on Tuesday saw the makers of several much-awaited films rolling out new footage for movie buffs. The event which is taking place in Las Vegas is being attended by theater owners and distributors. Warner Bros in a marathon presentation released brand new footage from films like The Joker, It: Chapter Two and The Goldfinch. Stars like Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista and Katie Holmes came on stage to discuss STX Films' projects 21 Bridges, The Boy sequel, Poms, The Gentleman and The Secret Garden.