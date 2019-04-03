Toggle Menu Sections
Inside CinemaCon 2019: Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista, Katie Holmes and others attend

CinemaCon 2019 is taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Warner Bros. and STXfilms made their presentations on Day 1 of CinemaCon.

CinemaCon 2019 on Tuesday saw the makers of several much-awaited films rolling out new footage for movie buffs. The event which is taking place in Las Vegas is being attended by theater owners and distributors. Warner Bros in a marathon presentation released brand new footage from films like The Joker, It: Chapter Two and The Goldfinch. Stars like Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista and Katie Holmes came on stage to discuss STX Films' projects 21 Bridges, The Boy sequel, Poms, The Gentleman and The Secret Garden. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, Jessica Chastain

Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard and Jessica Chastain share a laugh onstage during the Warner Bros. presentation of their film It: Chapter Two at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Joker director Todd Phillips

Joker director Todd Phillips discussing his upcoming film during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Diane Keaton, Adam Fogelson

Poms actor Diane Keaton and Adam Fogelson, chairman of the motion picture group at STXfilms, shared the stage during CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Helen Mirren, Bill Condon

The Good Liar actor Helen Mirren and director Bill Condon at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson

Pitbull and Kelly Clarkson, who lend their voices to the upcoming animated film Ugly Dolls, get snapped along with STXfilms motion picture group chairman Adam Fogelson during CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam

The Gentlemen actors Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam at the STXfilms presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, who stars in 21 Bridges, discussing his film during the STXfilms presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista, who features in My Spy, at the STXfilms presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes discussed her upcoming film Brahms: The Boy II during the STSXfilms presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Andrea Berloff, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy

Andrea Berloff, director of upcoming film The Kitchen, pose with cast members Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy before the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A CinemaCon attendee taking a selfie in front of an advertisement for upcoming film Avengers: Endgame on the first day of CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

