Elizabeth Debicki had earlier spoken about working with Christopher Nolan. She said in an interaction with Variety, "He has this ability to make a film that involves complex thinking and yet make it entertaining and accessible. It’s almost got the feel of an indie set because of the precision — Chris works very fast; time and energy are spent on all the right things there. There is nothing superfluous. It was humbling and collaborative and definitely made me stronger as an actor and probably as a person." (Photo: Tenet/Twitter)