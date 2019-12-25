1 / 9

It's raining Christmas parties in Bollywood. On Tuesday night, a host of celebrities gathered at a Christmas party hosted by Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan. Rani Mukerji, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar among others were spotted at the couple's residence. Here Karan Johar is seen arriving at the bash with his daughter Roohi Johar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)