Inside Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pre-release event

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyaan, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and others graced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's pre-release event in Hyderabad. The film releases on October 2.

The team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy held a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Megastar Chiranjeevi talked about the importance of a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In his speech, Chiranjeevi mentioned that he had always wished to be part of a film on a freedom fighter.

Chiranjeevi revealed Parachuri brothers told him about Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and how it is an apt subject for a film with him in the lead.

Pawan Kalyan said, "I congratulate Ram Charan for making a film like this with Chiranjeevi. A film like this is relevant today because it shows how great our country and its history is."

Director Surender Reddy thanked Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for giving him the responsibility of such a big project and being such a big support.

Ram Charan, who produced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, said, "My father's dream wouldn't have been complete without the team's contribution."

Jagapathy Babu, who stars in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, shared that he spent maximum time with Chiranjeevi on the sets and has become close to him.

SS Rajamouli told Ram Charan that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a gift to the entire Telugu industry and audience.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is making his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, thanked the team and audience for their love and support.

Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej attended the event.

Director VV Vinayak clicked at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's pre-release event.

