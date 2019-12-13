18 / 59

Known to be a fashion trend setter, this actor has come a long way in her career. Daughter of a veteran actor and sister of a producer, she began her career opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2007 and in the span of her career in the Bollywood industry, she has been seen opposite actors like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and many others. Can you guess who she is? (Source: Twitter)



She is Sonam Kapoor.