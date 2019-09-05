Entertainment Gallery Chhichhore screening: Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor and others in attendance Chhichhore screening: From Vicky Kaushal to Shakti Kapoor, the who’s who of Bollywood watched Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's film. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Nitesh Tiwari among others marked their presence at the screening of Chhichhore in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Chhichhore. Chhichhore producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Shakti Kapoor posed for photographers at the screening. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari lend support to husband and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari at the screening. Shahid Kapoor descended at the screening of Chhichhore. Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor posed for photographers at the screening of Chhichhore. We spotted Sanya Malhotra at the screening of Chhichhore. Fatima Sana Shaikh also watched Chhichhore. Chunky Panday and Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the screening of Chhichhore.