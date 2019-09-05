Toggle Menu Sections
Chhichhore screening: Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor and others in attendancehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/chhichhore-screening-shahid-kapoor-vicky-kaushal-shraddha-kapoor-5969299/

Chhichhore screening: Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor and others in attendance

Chhichhore screening: From Vicky Kaushal to Shakti Kapoor, the who’s who of Bollywood watched Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's film.

Chhichhore screening

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Nitesh Tiwari among others marked their presence at the screening of Chhichhore in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal at Chhichhore screening

Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Chhichhore.

Sajid Nadiadwala with Shakti Kapoor at Chhichhore screening

Chhichhore producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Shakti Kapoor posed for photographers at the screening.

Ashwiny Tiwari with Nitesh Tiwari at Chhichhore screening

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari lend support to husband and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari at the screening.

Shahid Kapoor at Chhichhore screening

Shahid Kapoor descended at the screening of Chhichhore.

Shraddha Kapoor at Chhichhore screening

Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor posed for photographers at the screening of Chhichhore.

Sanya Malhotra at Chhichhore screening

We spotted Sanya Malhotra at the screening of Chhichhore.

Fatima Sana Shaikh at Chhichhore screening photos

Fatima Sana Shaikh also watched Chhichhore.

Chunky Panday at Chhichhore screening

Chunky Panday and Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the screening of Chhichhore.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android