Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet: Male stars who stole the show
The Chetak Screen Awards are back, after a long hiatus and the finest of Bollywood have shown up in elegance and grace. Held on Sunday, April 5, in Mumbai, the evening promises a spectacular showcase of fashion along with cinematic glory.
Ishaan Khatter: Ishaa Khatter set the red carpet on fire in a sleek black and white fit.
2 / 11
Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal arrived in a plain and sleek tuxedo look. (express photo by narendra vaskar)
3 / 11
Shoojit Sircar: Screen Academy member and director Shoojit Sircar kept it effortlessly refined on the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with an earthy look that leaned into elevated minimalism. (express photo by Akash Patil)
4 / 11
Babil Khan: Actor Babil Khan keeps it sharp and classic with a navy suit pairing it with a crisp white shirt, a striped tie and plaid pants for a polished, almost old school charm. (express photo by Akash Patil)
5 / 11
Sudhir Mishra: Sudhir Mishra kept it simple, tying to Indian roots in a green kurta. (express photo: Narendra Vaskar)
6 / 11
Anu Malik: Anu Malik arrived with his daughter in a clean black look, sharing a sweet cameo with daughter in black.
7 / 11
Anup Soni: Anup Soni kept it simple with a plain tuxedo. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
8 / 11
Arshad Warsi and Daughter: Arshad Warsi also arrived at the red carpet with his daughter in a Black tux while his daughter graced the carpet in a short black dress with white off shoulder. (Express Photo by: Narendra Vaskar)
9 / 11
Mr. Faizu: Arriving on the carpet in a clean white tuxedo, Mr. Faizu complemented the look with slick hair. (express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
10 / 11
M. M. Faruqui: The great Liliput arrived on the carpet in a plain navy blue shirt and khaki pants. (express photo by narendra vaskar)
11 / 11
Saurabh Shukla: Saurabh Shukla arrived in a full denim look. He has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor this evening. (express photo by Narendra Vaskar)