Homebound won the award in the Best Film category. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Ranveer Singh won the award in the Best Actor (Male) category for his performance in Dhurandhar.
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Yami Gautam Dhar won the award in the Best Actor (Female) category for her performance in Haq.
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Aditya Dhar won the award in the Best Director category for Dhurandhar. (Archive Photo)
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Shivkumar V. Panicker won the award in the Best Editing category for his work in the film Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Bishwadeep Chatterjee won the award in the Best Sound Design category for his work in the film Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Vikash Nowlakha won the award in the Best Cinematography category for his work in Dhurandhar.
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Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh, Gagan Kholi won the award in the Best Special Effects category for their work in the film Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Saini S. Johray won the award in the Best Production Design category for the film Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Shashwat Sachdev won the award in the Best Background Score category for his work in Dhurandhar.
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Vijay Ganguly won the award in the Best Choreography category for the song "Shararat" in Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, and Ramazan Bulut won the award in the Best Action category for their work in Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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The award for the Best Costume was shared by Smriti Chauhan for Dhurandhar and Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Chhaava. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Preetisheel Singh D’souza won the award in the Best Hairstyling and Make-Up category for her work in the film Dhurandhar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy won the award in the Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) category for the film Homebound. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Aditya Dhar won the award in the Best Dialogue category for the film Dhurandhar.
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Shazia Iqbal won the award in the Breakthrough Debut Director category for the film Dhadak 2.
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Ahaan Panday won the award in the Breakthrough New Actor (Male) category for his performance in the film Saiyaara.
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Aneet Padda won the award in the Breakthrough New Actor (Female) category for her performance in the film Saiyaara.
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Gulzar won the award in the Best Lyrics category for the Gustaakh Ishq song "Ul Julool Ishq." (Archive Photo)
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Faheem Abdullah won the award in the Best Playback Singer (Male) category for Saiyaara’s title track.
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Shreya Ghoshal won the award in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category for Saiyaara’s title track.
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Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami won the award in the Best Song category for Saiyaara’s title track. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar (AGADBUMB) won the award in the Best Script – OTT film category for the film Stolen. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Abhishek Banerjee won the award in the Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film category for his performance in Stolen. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Sanya Malhotra won the award in the Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film category for her performance in Mrs. Her parents accepted the award on her behalf. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Karan Tejpal won the award in the Best Director – OTT film category for Stolen. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Stolen won the award in the Best OTT Film category. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Akshaye Khanna won the award in the Supporting Role (Male) category for his performance in Dhurandhar.
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Shalini Vatsa won the award in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) category for her performance in Homebound. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Haq won the award in the Best Film for Gender Sensitivity category.
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Sitaare Zameen Par team won the Courage in Cinema award. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra was hounoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)