Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a look at the nominees in the Best Special Effects category.
2 / 7
NOLABEL, Frame X VFX Studio, Snow Team, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi earn a nomination in the Best Special Effects category for the film 120 Bahadur.
3 / 7
Somesh Samit Ghosh, Gary Brown, Simon Frame earn a nomination in the Best Special Effects category for their work in the film Chhaava.
4 / 7
5 / 7
Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh, Gagan Kholi earn a nomination in the Best Special Effects category for their work in the film Dhurandhar.
6 / 7
Varun Ramanna earns a nomination in the Best Special Effects category for his work in the film Jugnuma: The Fable.
7 / 7
James Austin, Somesh Ghosh, Kunal Jagdish Sodha earn a nomination in the Best Special Effects category for their work in the film Thamma.