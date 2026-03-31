Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Meet Best Dialogue nominees
Aditya Dhar, Reshu Nath, Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover, Shreedhar Dubey, Subhash Kapoor, Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer have received nominations in the Best Dialogue category at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
March 31, 2026 07:50 IST
March 31, 2026 07:50 IST
1 / 7
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a look at the nominees in the Best Dialogue category.
2 / 7
Aditya Dhar earns a nomination in the Best Dialogue category for the film Dhurandhar.
3 / 7
Reshu Nath earns a nomination in the Best Dialogue category for the film Haq.