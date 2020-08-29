7 / 7

Boseman graduated from the Howard University in 2000. Though he never imagined acting on stage or in front of the camera, he enjoyed the financial stability which came with the fame. He once told The Times, "Being able to do things for your family is more significant to me. My parents were always frugal when I was growing up. They sacrificed a lot for us. So paying for something my dad wants is very meaningful to me." (Photo: AP)