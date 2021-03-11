3 / 21

Gajraj Rao penned a long note detailing the anxiety he suffered before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The post read, "In the three hours queuing up for my dose, I was still contemplating whether I should take it or not. Much overthinking later, when the syringe finally went in, it painlessly relieved me of my anxiety in a matter of seconds. Getting the vaccine today was possible all thanks to a rigid and adamant lifelong companion of mine - diabetes. I would like to thank all our medical professionals and the staff at @drlhhiranandanihospital not just for their service, but also for calmly facing these stressful times and dealing with irrational fears of people like us. Special thanks to Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of L H Hiranandani Hospital, for personally taking care of the senior citizens being vaccinated and going the extra mile to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the elderly. @adarpoonawalla #gratitude #covishield #vaccine #thankyou #covidvaccine". (Photo: Gajraj Rao/Instagram)