Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and others Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nia Sharma and Ananya Panday among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all. Vicky Kaushal wrote this as he shared this click, "रविवार हसल।." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram) Rajkummar Rao shared the poster of his upcoming film with the caption, "Iss Diwali, phootega patakha, aur hoga #IndiaKaJugaad ka dhamaka!💥 3 Days To Go for #MadeInChinaTrailer! #DineshVijan @MusaleMikhil @Roymouni @bomanirani @raogajraj @SirPareshRawal @vyas_sumeet @AmyraDastur93 @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @jiocinema @sonymusicindia @SachinJigarLive." (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor is keeping it busy with The Zoya Factor promotions. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in this recent click. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram) Nia Sharma shared some latest pictures of herself. (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram) Kartik Aaryan shared this click today. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram) Ananya Panday shared this one with the caption,"99% angel 1% ... 👀🤪😈🤷🏻♀️😉." (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram) Arjun Kapoor's photo caption read, "Sharpish Sunday Selfie !!!" (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Sharing the photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Sonday -Sunday -Funday😻😇🧿 #dubaidiaries #momlife #familytime." (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram)