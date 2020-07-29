- Delhi riots murder accused was a 2008 murder convict out on bail: chargesheet
- Renu Swarup: ‘Confident that we will have a safe and effective indigenous vaccine’
- India's Rafale fighter jets: Here's everything from speed to weapon capabilities
- UP among three states to test 20 Lakh samples: Covid deaths near 1,500; cases 74,000
- Higher share in slums exposed to virus than in societies: Mumbai sero survey
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker, July 29: Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna, enters late stage clinical trials
- Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus news from across the world
- Follow Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates
- Follow Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates
Celebrity social media photos: Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Abhishek Bachchan and othersPublished: July 29, 2020 7:40:21 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Unlock 3 guidelines: Centre removes night curfew; yoga institutes, gymnasiums to open from Aug 5
- 'Those wanting to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried': Rajnath on arrival of Rafale jets
- EntertainmentNadia, Aparna, Vyasar and others share everything that happened after Indian Matchmaking
- EntertainmentShruti Haasan: My character lends different energy to Yaara
- TrendingDonald Trump praises doctor who claimed 'alien DNA' is used in treatments. Here is how netizens reacted
- TrendingWatch: Quintuplets amaze netizens by scoring five baskets in a row
- SportsLong-running Broadway hit: England regain Wisden Trophy in Manchester
- CitiesWhen Ajit Agarkar turned Lion at Lord's in 2002
- OpinionPresident Xi’s long game: World is dealing with a leader who believes he will shape a Chinese Century
- Rafale jets: Here's everything from speed to weapon capabilities
- LifestyleSwamped with work and no time to exercise? Take your cue from Gul Panag
- TechnologyWhat we know about Samsung Galaxy M31s so far