Rajkummar Rao wished his girlfriend Patralekha a happy birthday on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering,”I wish I could meet this girl one day.” And as destiny or the universe would have it,much to my desire,I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together." (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)