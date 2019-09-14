Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor and others Here's what your favourite Bollywood stars shared on their social media accounts recently. Quite a few Bollywood stars recently took to Instagram to share their latest photos. Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the caption, "I see you." (Photo: Instagram/geneliadsouza) Arjun Kapoor shared this picture of himself with a caption that read, "Watcha lookin at ??? #saturdayswag." (Photo: Instagram/arjunkapoor) Sonam Kapoor has been on a promotion spree lately. She is awaiting the release of The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Instagram/sonamkapoor) Karisma Kapoor shared this fun photo of herself recently. (Photo: Instagram/karismakapoor) Twinkle Khanna is shooting for a commercial. She shared this picture of herself and wrote, "If I am looking at the thunder grey vessel by @kohler_india with so much affection-even when I am standing just for a lighting check then it must be true love :) #BehindTheScene #ColoursbyKohler #IndiaPalette." (Photo: Instagram/ twinklekhanna) Taapsee Pannu shared this photo and wrote, "It’s said that the better half brings the ‘better’ side out of u. Mr. Vikram Sabharwal in the house. And @pavailgulati all I can say is.... Finally! It was long due :) #HappyBirthdayToo." (Photo: Instagram/taapseepannu)