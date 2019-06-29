Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Hina Khan and others The latest edition of celebrity social media photos include photos shared by the likes of Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, TV star Hina Khan among others. The latest edition of celebrity social media photos include photos shared by the likes of Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, TV star Hina Khan among others. Arjun Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in New York, shared this photo of himself on Instagram. (Source: Instagram/arjunkapoor) Malaika Arora, who is with Arjun Kapoor in New York, shared this fun picture of herself with the caption, "#Pride." (Source: Instagram/malaikaarora) Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks lovely in her latest photo. (Source: Instagram/samantharuthprabhu) Television star Hina Khan is quite active on social media. She recently shared this picture of herself with a caption that read, "She was a wild wanderer, like a lioness in jungle and a happy soul." (Source: Instagram/hinakhan) Parineeti Chopra wrote sharing this picture, "I bought this outfit after the photoshoot, I won’t lie." (Source: Instagram/parineetichopra) Student Of the Year 2 sensation Ananya Panday stuns in this colourful, playful dress. (Source: Instagram/ananyapanday) Sonam Kapoor shared her latest look with the caption, "Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots.👢" (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor)