Sharing the photo, Anupam Kher wrote, "Year 1974. It was our college’s (Govt. College) farewell party. Shubhra Bhattacharya and I were the stars of the college drama group. We were leads in almost every play. As it happens in small towns we were labled Dev Anand and Vyjanthimala of our small town, Shimla. 🙄. And we were thrilled with the tag.🤣 My horrendous blue and grey suit was the most expensive thing I had ever worn. My father (just a clerk) was horrified for the amount he had to spend on it!! Shubhra came to see me in Mumbai two years back with her husband whom she lost last year. She lives in Kolkata now. Life goes on. I am sure all of you will have similar stories. This story is written with Shubhra’s permission. 🙏🌺 #Nostalgia #Memories #Life #CollegeFriends" (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)