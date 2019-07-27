Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon and others Here are the latest photos shared by your favourite stars on their social media handles. Salman Khan showed off his abs as he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Work in progress..." Farah Khan wished actor Kriti Sanon on her birthday. Sharing a photo with the Arjun Patiala actor, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @kritisanon .. Stay blessed, surrounded by people who lov u n may v keep meeting at #kanta’sparlour😂" Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina looked dapper as he shared a monochrome photo on social media. "The Dadar beach cleanup has been a great success thanks to the real warriors standing with n for the environment n future @chinukwatraofficial @beachwarriorsindia, it was overwhelming to see how many Dadar residents were on the beach that day on their own cleaning the beach," wrote Esha Gupta as she shared her photos of cleaning the Dadar beach in Mumbai. Raveena Tandon who is going to judge this season of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 shared a photo from the sets of the show. Along with it she wrote, "Geared up for this weekend of #NachBaliye9 ? I know I am! @khan_ahmedasas @manieshpaul @banijayasia #SKTV @starplus." Maniesh Paul shared a photo clicked by ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. Gully Boy actor Siddharth Chaturvedi also shared a photo on social media.