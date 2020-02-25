2 / 7

Actor-producer John Abraham will bankroll the biopic of social entrepreneur Revathi Roy. “I am very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women. It’s a story that we just had to tell and who better to do that with than Robbie," John Abraham said. (Photo: John Abraham/Twitter)