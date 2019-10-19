Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor and others Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kubbra Sait, Arjun Kapoor and others uploaded photos on their social media. Arjun Kapoor put up this photo with Frank Lampard, the Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. He captioned the photo, "Official Brand Ambassador of Chelsea FC 🇮🇳 Don’t ever stop believing because dreams do come true !!! It's a surreal feeling... I cannot express how happy, proud & excited I am !!! Thank you @chelseafc & @franklampard 🙏💙#Blessed #CFC #ChelseaFC #KTBFFH." Kubbra Sait shared her photo with Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Madhur Bhandarkar on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup with Charlie.🤟🏽 #ThisPhotoIsTooCoolToBeNot Posted #UCantSpotMeSoITaggedMe." Ranveer Singh, ever the dandy, uploaded these photos on his Instagram account. Alia Bhatt uploaded this photo with her mother Pooja Bhatt on her Instagram. She captioned it, "priceless moments with the big sister.. ☀️ #sadak2 #sadak2diaries." Taapsee Pannu shared this photo with her mother. She captioned the photo, "And she saw it..... And I saw it WITH HER.... And she said “tereko acting aa gayi hai” yet another time 🙄 My mother is truly a woman of VERY LIMITED words. You all make sure you take your mother along. This one is for her! #SaandKiAankh." Sussanne Khan put up this photo with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra on her Instagram. She captioned it, "Love and conversations ❤️😊."